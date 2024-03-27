Phoenix metro home prices dip to start the year, but expert says current conditions are more robust

Phoenix metro housing prices started 2024 slightly down from where they ended 2023, but they continue to be well above levels from a year earlier, according to newly released data.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index released Tuesday shows that year-over-year home prices in January had gone up 4.6%. The median price of $326,960 was a slight drop — down 0.5% — from December’s median.

Those January numbers are a reflection of low buyer demand during the last few months of 2023, following the mortgage interest rate peak of 8% in October, said Greg Hague, CEO of residential real estate company 72Sold.

Things are different these days, Hague said.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.