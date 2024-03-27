Watch Now
Phoenix metro home prices dip to start the year, but expert says current conditions are more robust

Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal
Home prices dipped in January in the Phoenix metro, but they were still up from a year earlier.
Phoenix metro housing prices started 2024 slightly down from where they ended 2023, but they continue to be well above levels from a year earlier, according to newly released data.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index released Tuesday shows that year-over-year home prices in January had gone up 4.6%. The median price of $326,960 was a slight drop — down 0.5% — from December’s median.

Those January numbers are a reflection of low buyer demand during the last few months of 2023, following the mortgage interest rate peak of 8% in October, said Greg Hague, CEO of residential real estate company 72Sold.

Things are different these days, Hague said.

