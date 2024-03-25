Among best US sports cities, Phoenix cracks top 10

The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Final Four, the culmination of March Madness set for Glendale on April 6-8, is projected to generate nearly 23,000 room nights, with an average daily rate of $359, and national TV exposure.

This summer’s USA Fencing National Championships and July Challenge in Columbus, Ohio, is a two-week event that won’t provide much ticket tax revenue or national media exposure, but will generate nearly 14,000 room nights. The BMW IBU World Cup Biathlon near Salt Lake City earlier this month, with competitors from about two dozen countries, gave the area some international exposure before it hopes to host the 2034 Winter Olympics.

Thousands of other sporting events of every size from every discipline imaginable all have something in common: Money was invested to attract the event, and the hosts will make every effort to recover those costs from the event’s visitors.

