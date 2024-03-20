Mega $14 billion data center project proposed in metro Phoenix

PHOENIX — A Denver developer has plans to build a $14 billion master-planned data center complex across 1,000 acres in metro Phoenix.

Between two campuses, the development will span across nearly 30 buildings totaling 5.6 million square feet, one of the largest data center projects proposed in the Valley by acreage. The development is being spearheaded by Denver-based Tract, a new data center developer embarking on its first project in the Grand Canyon State.

The facility, called Project Range, will also be supported by three Arizona Public Service substations in the Buckeye planning area, according to recent project documents submitted to Maricopa County.

The buildings will range from 149,000 square feet to 260,000 square feet each, and will be located north and south of Yuma Road between Jackrabbit Trail and Perryville Road on a county island.

