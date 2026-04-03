Vacant Phoenix elementary school converted into two industrial buildings, fully leased

PHOENIX — A vacant elementary school in southwest Phoenix has been transformed into two modern industrial buildings that are fully leased.

Merit Partners, alongside Phoenix-based general contractor Stevens-Leinweber Construction (SLC), took on the project called Merit 27 Buckeye, which sits on 18 acres at the southeast corner of 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

The development includes two Class A industrial buildings – the first spanning 191,227 square feet, and the other 65,586 square feet.

Converting the former Murphy Elementary School district campus which included twelve buildings and sat vacant for years wasn’t an easy feat.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.