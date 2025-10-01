US Bank targets Phoenix for expansion, plans new branches

U.S. Bancorp is targeting Phoenix as one of its top growth markets and is rolling out a handful of new branches in the coming year to serve its Arizona client base.

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, which has operated in Phoenix for decades and employs more than 1,400 people locally, identified potential for continued expansion in the Valley because of its surging population, strong economy and brisk real estate market, said Vanessa Rodriguez, U.S. Bank business banking market leader for Arizona and Nevada.

“It's one of the fastest-growing markets from a population perspective,” Rodriguez said. “Our economy is diversified. There's businesses relocating here at a rapid speed and it’s a healthy real estate market, so we think it's a prime location for deepening our presence."

