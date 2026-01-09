Valley grandma helps pay for grandson's cancer treatments with Minecraft videos

An 81-year-old Valley grandma has found an unlikely way to fight cancer, one Minecraft block at a time.

Sue Jacquot never imagined she’d become a gamer, let alone a YouTube creator, but after learning Minecraft from her grandkids, she launched the channel “GrammaCrackers.”

In just one month, it’s exploded past 100,000 subscribers!

Now, her growing fanbase is doing more than cheering her online; the channel’s ad revenue is helping pay medical bills for her 17-year-old grandson Jack, who is recovering from aggressive cancer treatment.

This is a story about family, resilience, and how an unexpected passion turned into real-world support, proving you’re never too old to learn something new or to show up big for the people you love.

Watch the full story in the video player above.