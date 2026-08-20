University of Arizona to open nation's first MD medical school on tribal land

PHOENIX — University of Arizona College of Medicine - Phoenix will open the nation's first MD-granting medical school on tribal land in 2027.

The public university is collaborating with Gila River Indian Community and its Gila River Health Care to open a branch on the health system's campus in Sacaton, Arizona, 40 miles southeast of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

This will be the first campus on tribal land of an allopathic, or MD, medical school in the nation, said Dr. Fredric Wondisford, dean of the University of Arizona College of Medicine - Phoenix.

"We have had a long history working with Gila River Health Care, a subsidiary of the Gila River Indian Community," Wondisford said.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.