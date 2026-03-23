Two airlines adding Arizona flights to Texas and Vegas

Travelers to and from Arizona have more options coming up as both major and smaller airlines are adding service to multiple airports in the Grand Canyon State.

This week, Delta Air Lines announced it would be adding direct service later this year between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) in Texas.

Contour Airlines, a small airline based out of Tennessee that already has a presence at three airports in Arizona, announced this week it will be making another nonstop flight multiple times a week from Las Vegas to northern Arizona.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.