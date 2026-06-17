Tucson space company cuts dozens of jobs after NASA contract ends

TUCSON, AZ — Paragon Space Development Corp. is laying off dozens of employees at its Tucson headquarters in the wake of a Northrop Grumman contract termination for NASA’s Lunar Gateway program.

Paragon Space on June 12 filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act with Arizona’s Department of Economic Security stating it will cut 77 jobs at its Tucson facility at 3400 E. Britannia Road.

Arizona companies with 100 or more employees are typically required to file WARN letters ahead of mass layoffs or plant closings, although they can also be filed when contract work isn’t renewed.

The Business Journal has requested a copy of the WARN letter from the state.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.