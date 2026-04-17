TSMC accelerates critical chip production in Arizona. Here's the new timeline

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is increasing investment in its chip factories to meet "extremely robust" AI-related demand for chips with Arizona playing an integral role in its expansion strategy, the company's executives said during an earnings call Thursday.

TSMC's chief executive, C.C. Wei, said the company is increasing its annual capital expenditures from $52 billion to $56 billion to boost its N3 capacity and support a multiyear pipeline of demand for 3 nanometer chips, which are used in smartphone and high-performance computing.

Wei confirmed the company’s second Arizona semiconductor factory, or fab, will produce 3-nanometer chips with construction already complete on the building and volume production slated for the second half of 2027.

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