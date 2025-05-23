Thunderbirds break nonprofit donation record with WM Phoenix Open proceeds

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Thunderbirds – the host organization of the WM Phoenix Open – announced May 20 the Valley’s 2025 PGA Tour tournament raised a record-breaking $18.1 million for Arizona charities — marking the highest single-year total in tournament history.

The Thunderbirds, through Thunderbirds Charities, will donate the money to several different charities and nonprofits. The organization has been donating money raised at the Phoenix Open since it started more than 90 years ago and has given more than $226 million to nonprofits across the state.

The Thunderbirds credit the popularity of the event, the hundreds of volunteers that make the tournament happen and the Valley’s supportive community for the reason the organization can continue to grow the amount it raises for charity.

