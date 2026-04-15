Three grocery chains grow Phoenix market share in cutthroat supermarket wars

In Phoenix’s ultracompetitive supermarket industry, only three grocery chains – Fry’s Food Stores, WinCo Food and Aldi – saw their share of the market grow this past year.

All three grocery brands opened new stores in the Valley over the past year, and all saw local revenue grow faster than that of their rivals, according to the just-released 2026 market share study from sales tracking firm Chain Store Guide.

While WinCo and Aldi – brands newer to the Phoenix area – are making market inroads with their growth, the latest Chain Store Guide report shows that Kroger-owned Fry’s continues to dominate the Valley's grocery market.

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