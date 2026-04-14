These areas of metro Phoenix see biggest decline in home prices

The spring selling season remains sluggish, but there are certain areas of metro Phoenix that are still considered seller's markets.

The Cromford Market Index identified 13 interior cities — topped by Chandler, Fountain Hills and Tempe — that tip in favor of sellers, while 13 cities on the outskirts — topped by Goodyear, Surprise and Queen Creek — are still in buyer's markets. There are only four cities — Cave Creek, Peoria, Laveen and Tolleson — that are in balanced markets, which means supply and demand are roughly equal.

The K-shaped economy — where the upward arm represents one group doing well and the downward arm represents a more difficult environment — is very present in residential real estate, said Sarah Perkins, director of industry research and senior account executive for Scottsdale-based Navi Title Agency.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.