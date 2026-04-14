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These areas of metro Phoenix see biggest decline in home prices

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The spring selling season remains sluggish, but there are certain areas of metro Phoenix that are still considered seller's markets.

The Cromford Market Index identified 13 interior cities — topped by Chandler, Fountain Hills and Tempe — that tip in favor of sellers, while 13 cities on the outskirts — topped by Goodyear, Surprise and Queen Creek — are still in buyer's markets. There are only four cities — Cave Creek, Peoria, Laveen and Tolleson — that are in balanced markets, which means supply and demand are roughly equal.

The K-shaped economy — where the upward arm represents one group doing well and the downward arm represents a more difficult environment — is very present in residential real estate, said Sarah Perkins, director of industry research and senior account executive for Scottsdale-based Navi Title Agency.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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