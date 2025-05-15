The pay raise picture is shifting. Here's how Arizona compares

Despite a shifting landscape marked by tariff turmoil and economic uncertainty, wages in Arizona cities are on an upward trend.

That’s according to a recent analysis by The Business Journals of Bureau of Labor Statistics data, which found average year-over-year weekly wages increased in 91 of the nation's 100 largest metro areas as of the end of the first quarter.

The Phoenix metro was among them, with wages up 9.3% between March 2024 and March 2025. That was the 12th-largest wage growth rate across all the metros in the analysis.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.