Target replaces Harkins Theaters as anchor at Laveen retail project

A retail project in Laveen will get a different anchor tenant than originally planned.

Target is now on tap as an anchor at the next phase Laveen Park Place - a development underway off the Loop 202 Freeway and Baseline Road from Phoenix-based Kitchell Development.

Harkins Theaters was originally slated to anchor the complex under a development plan the city approved years back.

“Since the rezoning approval, market conditions have evolved and the previously contemplated movie theater with a second major tenant is no longer proposed,” according to a narrative document about the modification to existing zoning approvals.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.