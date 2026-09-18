Scottsdale tiny home builder pivots to luxury market with $5.5M Phoenix spec home

After building 140 tiny homes in Arizona, the founders of Scottsdale-based Minimal Living Concepts are expanding into the luxury market.

Plans call for breaking ground Sept. 21 on a 4,600-square-foot home in Phoenix and listing it for $5.5 million.

After starting Minimal Living Concepts LLC in January 2021, Diamont and Jared Amzallag found themselves drawn to the rapidly growing luxury sector.

"When we initially started, our dream and intention always has been in the luxury single-family home space,” said Zander Diamont, co-founder of Minimal Living Concepts and of the new firm, Minima Homes.

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