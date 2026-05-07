Target-anchored Queen Creek retail center sells for $69.6M

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A recently constructed open-air retail center in Queen Creek, anchored by a Target, has been sold.

Vestar, the Phoenix-based shopping center developer and operator, sold Vineyard Towne Center, which is located at the northwest corner of Gantzel Road and Combs Road in Queen Creek, for approximately $69.6 million, according to the Pinal County Recorder’s Office.

The buyer was two different private investment funds, according to county documents.

The deal was for the entire shopping center. Although Vestar does not own the property anymore, the company will continue to operate and manage Vineyard Towne Center.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.