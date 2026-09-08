Surprise approves 422-acre development near Festival Ranch community

Surprise just set up land northwest of Phoenix near Wittmann for a new development called Buena Vista Ranch, as big mixed-use projects continue to reshape the West Valley.

City Council approved rezoning a roughly 422-acre site located off Pinnacle Peak Road and 227th Avenue, at a Sept. 1 meeting.

About 371 acres of the property are designated for residential uses of varying densities, while 32 acres are for employment usage and 20 acres are for open space.

The applicant and proposed developer are LLC’s tracing to Elliott D. Pollack & Company – a Phoenix-based real estate consulting firm.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.