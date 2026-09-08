Man dead, another hurt after shooting near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead in the West Valley early Tuesday morning.

Officers were first called to the scene near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road around 5:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting at a home.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men died his injuries and the second man suffered life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are working to learn more about what led to the shooting, and no information about suspects was immediately available.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

This is the second deadly shooting in the West Valley early Tuesday morning. Phoenix police are also investigating a deadly shooting involving a juvenile victim near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.