'Juvenile male' dead after shooting near 83rd Ave and Lower Buckeye Rd, no arrests

PHOENIX — A juvenile male is dead after being found with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning.

Officials say just after midnight, Phoenix police officers responded to a shooting call near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

When officers arrived they located a juvenile male who was unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made as homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Silent Witness at (480) W‑I‑T‑N‑E‑S‑S, or (480) T‑E‑S‑T‑I‑G‑O for Spanish. People with information may also contact the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262‑6151.