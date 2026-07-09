SRP secures 600 megawatts of wind power from $11 billion SunZia project in New Mexico

Valley nonprofit utility Salt River Project has signed a deal that will add 600 megawatts of wind-generated energy from the massive SunZia Southwestern power project.

SRP said Wednesday that it entered a power purchase agreement, or PPA, with Pattern Energy for an initial 400 megawatts starting this fall, which will increase to 600 by the summer of 2027.

The utility — which serves 1.2 million customers, mostly in and around the Valley — said the deal will help it continue to meet growing demand as it seeks to maintain affordability while increasing its use of renewable energy. SRP said this is one of the biggest renewable PPAs in the nation.

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