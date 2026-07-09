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Sky Harbor receives multimillion-dollar grants for airport construction

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PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport received more multimillion-dollar grants from the federal government for two of its major ongoing construction projects.

Ahead of Independence Day last week, which marked the 250th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in the United States, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced it was giving out $1.776 billion in Federal Aviation Administration grants to airports across the country. Sky Harbor received just over $18 million for two projects.

“What better way to celebrate America than investing in its future,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. “We’re ushering in the Golden Age of Transportation, and rebuilding our airport infrastructure is critical to making that vision a reality.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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