SoftBank founder proposes $1 trillion AI and robotics complex in Arizona

SoftBank Group Corp. founder and CEO Masayoshi Son reportedly has plans to develop a $1 trillion industrial complex in Arizona to build artificial intelligence and robots, according to a Bloomberg report.

The Tokyo-based technology investment giant’s proposed complex in Arizona — dubbed "Project Crystal Land” — is intended to bring high-tech manufacturing back to the U.S. and could consist of production lines for AI-powered industrial robots, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

What’s more, SoftBank is reportedly looking to work with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. on the AI industrial complex, although it’s unclear what role the latter company would play in the project or whether it’s interested in a partnership with SoftBank.

