Caretakers praised for saving residents from Phoenix assisted living home fire

PHOENIX — Four people with special needs were displaced after a fast-moving fire damaged their assisted living home near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road Thursday night.

Phoenix Fire Department officials said the fire started around 10 p.m. in the front carport area before spreading to the rest of the home.

The four assisted living residents were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Phoenix Fire Captain Rob McDade praised the quick actions of the caretakers at the scene.

"Outstanding effort by the caretakers of this home. They got them all out of the house….we are very lucky that we have six people who are being evaluated, talking to us, and great work by people who are staffed at this house," Capt. McDade said.

No firefighters were injured while battling the blaze.

Members of the Fire Community Assistance Program are now working with the caretakers to ensure the residents' needs are being met.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

