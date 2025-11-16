WATCH: How should metro Phoenix’s light rail expand west? City wants to hear from you

PHOENIX — Valley Metro and the City of Phoenix want to hear from you about plans to extend light rail to west Phoenix.

The Phoenix City Council in January will vote on whether to:



Update a new route for the Capitol Light Rail Extension, which will extend light rail west from downtown Phoenix to the Arizona Capitol area.

Or re-evaluate other high-capacity transit options for west Phoenix.

Valley Metro and the city are taking feedback on three proposed routes for the Capitol Light Rail Extension. You can share your thoughts on Valley Metro’s website.

ABC15’s Manuelita Beck has more on the light rail proposals in the video player above.