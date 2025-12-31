Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: The Pemberton in Phoenix preps for New Year's Eve celebrations 

Venues like The Pemberton in downtown Phoenix are doing everything they can to keep the party going, even with the potential of rain in the forecast. The venue has already sold about 1,200 tickets for their New Year's Eve party so far.
PHOENIX — If you are looking for a party on New Year's Eve night, there are plenty of spots around the Valley that are pouring in the New Year.

But could the weather be putting a damper on things?

In the player above, venue officials explain what they are doing to keep the good vibes rolling for the holiday.

