Teen dies after being hit by a driver in Phoenix Friday evening

PHOENIX — A 15-year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle in Phoenix Friday evening.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the teen was standing on a walkway when he was struck.

Crews took him to a nearby hospital, but later died from his injuries.

The driver initially stayed at the scene but ran before officers arrived, according to police.

He was quickly caught a short distance away and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say he was impaired at the time of the crash.

Investigators said the vehicle left the road, and went through a landscaped area before hitting the victim.

Police say the driver will be booked on multiple charges after being released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.