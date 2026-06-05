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Reyes Beverage buys Phoenix distribution facility where layoffs were announced

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A deal between two national liquor distributors has closed, shedding some light on the status of potential Valley layoffs.

Reyes Beverage Company acquired Republic National Distribution Company’s assets in 11 markets: Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Hawaii in a deal that closed May 29.

On June 2, Reyes acquired RNDC’s Phoenix facility, at 402 S. 54th Place, for $42.6 million, according to real estate database Vizzda.

News of an upcoming acquisition spurred RNDC to file a notice of potential layoffs with the Arizona’s Department of Economic Security on April 23. At the time the company said 211 jobs at its Phoenix warehouse were at risk pending the deal’s closure.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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