Quantum Computing begins production of photonic chips in Tempe

Quantum Computing Inc. is entering the final construction phase of its foundry in Tempe with initial quantum photonic chip production already underway, the New Jersey-based company said Tuesday.

The company's initial wafer production consists of custom runs for select clients with plans to begin a multi-wafer run in the second half of 2025 at the company's 9,200-square-foot foundry at ASU Research Park, 2050 E. ASU Circle.

“Initial manufacturing is underway for the needs of national labs and customers, and our focus is on scaling up incoming orders,” Jessica Tocco, a spokeswoman for Quantum Computing, told the Business Journal.

Quantum Computing signed a lease last year for space at ASU Research Park, where it plans to mass produce thin film lithium niobate chips for use in high-performance computing, machine learning, cyber security, sensing and imaging products.

