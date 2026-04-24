PV development adds lululemon, escape rooms as $2B redevelopment nears key openings

PV, one of the hottest mixed-use developments in the Valley, has announced several new restaurants, retailers and health and wellness operators to its roster of tenants.

RED Development, the Phoenix-based developer behind the $2 billion redevelopment of the former Paradise Valley Mall at Cactus Road and Tatum Blvd in Phoenix, has announced seven new tenants that have signed leases to open in the new development.

The biggest new lease by square footage is athletic apparel company lululemon, which will be taking up 4,842 square feet and opening this summer.

“Lululemon is amazing in any project we have because they do so much outside their store,” said Jeff Moloznik, RED’s senior vice president of development. “They have so many activations, and I think that's probably why they have such a loyal customer following.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.