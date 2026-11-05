PhoenixMart seeks rebirth as Casa Grande Tech Center

More than 14 years after the ambitious project was first announced, PhoenixMart exists today as a skeleton of concrete and metal bones in rural Pinal County.

That may change soon, as AZ Sourcing LLC⁠ is looking to amend a portion of the previously approved NALTEC-PhoenixMart Planned Area Development into the Casa Grande Tech Center — which it says is perfectly suited for "Arizona's expanding Silicon Desert ecosystem, according to the company's website.

The amendment is up for consideration by the Casa Grande Planing and Zoning Commission on Nov. 12 and seeks to revise 251 acres of the 585.9-acre PhoenixMart planned area. The amendment describes the project as a tech center, and the developer's website advertises its land in Casa Grande as the future home to a "next generation data center."

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