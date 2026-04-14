Phoenix ranks in top 10 for corporate headquarters relocations, CBRE report says

Phoenix continues to be an attractive city for companies looking to relocate their headquarters, according to a new report from CBRE.

The report ranked Phoenix No. 4 in the U.S. for gaining the most corporate headquarters, in a three-way tie with Nashville and Tampa, with a net gain of six HQ relocations in 2025.

Some major HQ moves in the Valley last year include Dutch Bros moving its headquarters from Oregon to Tempe, and signing a lease for a 136,426 square-foot space at Liberty Center. Another big move in Tempe saw software company Cognite relocate its headquarters from Norway to the Valley in late 2025.

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