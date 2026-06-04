Phoenix ranks among 10 best-positioned U.S. cities for infrastructure burden

PHOENIX — Phoenix is one of the “best-positioned” cities in America when it comes to the weight of the financial burden of its infrastructure, a new analysis has found.

Merritt Research Services, which produces data for the municipal finance industry, said in its study that Arizona’s capital city has an infrastructure and capital asset burden of more than $5.5 billion, good for about $3,291 per resident.

That puts Phoenix at No. 9 on Merritt’s list of the 10 best-positioned cities with a population of 500,000 people or more. Coming in ahead of Phoenix in that category were Jacksonville, Florida; San Francisco; Columbus, Ohio; Austin, Dallas and El Paso, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Seattle. Rounding out the top 10 was Memphis, Tennessee.

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