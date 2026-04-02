Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Phoenix home inventory retreats, price growth trails national averages

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Housing market.jpg
Posted

Residential real estate agents typically look forward to spring when the mild weather attracts homebuyers. But this year's spring selling season is struggling.

Home sales fell 2.8% in February compared to a year earlier, keeping deal flow compressed relative to historical levels, said Connor Devereux, senior director of market analytics for CoStar Group/Homes.com.

Making matters worse is a recent increase in mortgage rates.

Freddie Mac reported that the average rate of a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is near 6.4% today, on pace with September 2025 levels, Devereux said.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

We're here to listen