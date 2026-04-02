Phoenix home inventory retreats, price growth trails national averages

Residential real estate agents typically look forward to spring when the mild weather attracts homebuyers. But this year's spring selling season is struggling.

Home sales fell 2.8% in February compared to a year earlier, keeping deal flow compressed relative to historical levels, said Connor Devereux, senior director of market analytics for CoStar Group/Homes.com.

Making matters worse is a recent increase in mortgage rates.

Freddie Mac reported that the average rate of a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is near 6.4% today, on pace with September 2025 levels, Devereux said.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.