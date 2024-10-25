PetSmart names Ken Hicks as new CEO

It didn't take long for PetSmart to land its new CEO.

The pet supplies retailer announced Oct. 23 that Ken Hicks would take over as president and CEO, effective Oct. 31. Hicks replaces J.K. Symancyk, who stepped down from the company Sept. 30 to take over as CEO of Signet Jewelers Ltd., the parent company of Zales and Kay Jewelers. Symancyk had been with PetSmart since 2018.

Hicks comes to PetSmart from Texas-based sporting goods retailer Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., where he served as CEO and executive chairman. He also previously served as CEO of Foot Locker, with other prior stops including roles at J.C. Penney Company Inc., Payless ShoeSource and Home Shopping Network.

