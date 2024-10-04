Watch Now
Owner of Élephante restaurant coming to Scottsdale, looks to grow in Valley

The other location of the high-end Italian restaurant is in Santa Monica, California
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Élephante, one of the most anticipated restaurants coming to Scottsdale, is set to open in the coming weeks, and the eatery’s owner is already considering other concepts he would like to establish in the Valley.

Coming this fall to Scottsdale Fashion Square, Élephante is a new-to market, high-end, coastal Italian concept that has had considerable success in Santa Monica, California.

The Scottsdale Élephante is the second location of the concept, but the Nick Mathers, the restaurant’s owner and the founder of Wish You Were Here Group, operates several restaurants and brands in Los Angeles, New York and Las Vegas.

