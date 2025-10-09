New Rivian facility pitched for Mack Innovation Park in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE — Electric vehicle maker Rivian wants to open a new repair shop in Scottsdale.

Land use attorneys for Mack Innovation Park will submit a rezoning application to the city within two to three weeks to allow for a service and delivery facility in the complex, said George A. Pasquel III, planning consultant with Withey Morris Baugh PLC.

Pasquell said Rivian customers would be able tune up their vehicles, check out new offerings and, after ordering online or at a showroom, pick up their new vehicles at the location.

It wouldn’t be like traditional auto body shops, he said, as old-school oil-stained jumpsuits will be replaced by high tech, fluorescent lights and polos.

