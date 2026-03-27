New Census data: Only two major U.S. metros outpaced the Valley's growth rate in 2025

PHOENIX — The Valley saw slower growth in 2025 than it did a year earlier, adding nearly 60,000 people between July 1, 2024 and the same date in 2025, according to the latest federal numbers.

The U.S. Census Bureau released its metro-level 2025 Vintage Estimates today, showing a total population increase for the Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler metropolitan statistical area of 1.14% during the measurement period. That’s a drop from 1.62% growth during the previous twelve-month period.

In raw numbers, the Valley’s population rose by 59,065 people — still the fourth-highest increase in the U.S. — to clock in at 5,228,938 by July 1, 2025, making it the 10th most populous metro in the nation.

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