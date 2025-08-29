New Buckeye city manager brings 30 years of experience to the job

BUCKEYE, AZ — Doug Sandstrom will serve as Buckeye’s new city manager.

Sandstrom has worked as deputy city manager since January 2024 and brings with him over 30 years of municipal government experience, particularly in finance and administration, according to a statement from the city.

Buckeye City Council approved his appointment during its Aug. 26 meeting.

In his time as Buckeye’s deputy city manager for the West Valley city, he led the effort for the passage of the 2024 GO Bond, collaborated with developers on updated impacts fees and built relationships with labor associations.

He has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Wisconsin [bizjournals.com] and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Economics from St. Cloud State University.

His annual salary will be $310,000, and he will start his role immediately.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal