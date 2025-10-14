Día de los Muertos Festival in Mesa: here's what's new and what to expect at this year's event

MESA, AZ — Día de los Muertos is a Mexican tradition honoring deceased loved ones, observed in Mexico every November 1 and 2.

“It’s two days of remembrance. We believe in the Hispanic community, a lot in Mexico, and some central and [southern] countries that on these two days, the souls of the departed get to come and visit us. So, it is a moment for us of reflection. It is a moment of remembrance. It is a moment to enjoy the idea of having those people coming back and visit you,” explained Ginny Montaño, chair of the organizing committee for the Day of the Dead at the Mesa Arts Center, to ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez.

The Mesa Arts Center's Día de los Muertos Festival, a tradition spanning several years, will be held this year on October 25 and 26.

“This year [we have] a whole street closed up just for the food vendors, so everybody will have enough room to enjoy the variety of food that we're going to be having,” said Montaño. “We're going to be having a lot of interactive activities. We have two cartoneros, who are, this is specific artisan work created in Mexico, that are going to be coming here and creating a giant Katrina. They will also be giving some workshops,” she added.

The annual free event also features performances and a community altar for guests to take part in.

“All families are welcome to participate. They can bring a memento from any person, any loved one, [who] has passed away. We have a huge community altar, and this [was] created thinking of the community that is an integral part of this event,” said Montaño. She added that guests are encouraged to bring meaningful items of their loved ones, as these items are preserved and reused annually, becoming an essential part of the celebration.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Admission is free on October 25 and 26. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

During the “relaxed hour” from 9 to 10 a.m. on both days, the festival offers fewer crowds, reduced noise and lighting, art exhibits, sensory rooms, performer meet-and-greets, face painting, self-guided altar tours, and hands-on art activities led by specialists for visitors with disabilities, according to event officials.

The festival takes place at the Mesa Arts Center [1 E Main St] and its surroundings. View the event map here.

At the Día de los Muertos Festival, attendees can craft copper enamel skulls into pendants or ornaments with jewelry instructor Jenny Vaughn. Sign up here.

Local vendors include: Simon's Hot Dogs, Amigos AZ, Fried Joint, Taqueria Las Palmas, MV tacos del Valle, Marina Fresh Fruit Shaved Ice, Arizona's Roasted Corn LLC, The Tamale Shoppe, Elotes Danielita, Snacks & More by Carol Avilez, Estación 664, Frutilandia, Olianes's Caribbean Cuisine, Mujer Bonita Catering, Sophia's Kitchen, Teotestal, Chimichurri Argentine Grill, and El Chavo Lemonade.

