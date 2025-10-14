Coffee Plantation reopens in Scottsdale with fresh look, new menu after major renovation

Coffee Plantation, a Scottsdale coffee shop founded more than 35 years ago, recently reopened after undergoing a massive renovation.

“Our goal was not just to preserve the lovable aspects of Coffee Plantation from back in the day but also to transform it into a destination where people can sit down, enjoy delicious meals alongside their favorite coffees, and feel at home,” Omar Karkoutli, the owner of Coffee Plantation, said in a statement.

The renovation is more than just a refresh for the decades-old location, which is located at 7366 E. Shea Blvd. in Scottsdale, it was also done to help move the business to its next iteration. The reboot of Coffee Plantation also includes a revamped menu with healthy food options.

