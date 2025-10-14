Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Thank you for the memories’: JoJo's Shake Bar closes after two years at Scottsdale Quarter

Here's what the business shared regarding its closure
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — JoJo's ShakeBAR permanently closed its only Arizona location at Scottsdale Quarter, which opened in the summer of 2023.

The business prides itself on being family-friendly, offering elaborate drinks (with or without alcohol), massive desserts, and a menu that includes brunch and dinner items.

The Scottsdale location posted a letter online regarding the closure and thanked its customers, inviting them to other country locations.

SCOTTSDALE - THANK YOU FOR THE MEMORIES!
Thank you to everyone who supported JoJo's ShakeBAR Scottsdale over the past two years. We are officially closed and will deeply miss our amazing guests who made this location so special.
We'd love to see you at our other JoJo's locations in Chicago, Naperville, Detroit, and Orlando. We have more exciting announcements and future openings on the horizon.
Stay connected with us @jojosshakebar for all updates.
With gratitude,
The JoJo's ShakeBAR Team
Facebok: JoJo's Shake Bar Scottsdale

ABC15 reached out to JoJo's about what impacted the Scottsdale Quarter location, and a spokesperson did not provide reasoning for the closure.

The video below shows ABC15's initial coverage of JoJo's ShakeBAR's Arizona debut:

The business serves BIG milkshakes and some nostalgia
