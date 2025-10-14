Axon's $1.3B Scottsdale HQ project stalls amid legal battles and political discord

The 72-acre Scottsdale site where Taser maker Axon Enterprise Inc. intends to build a massive mixed-use headquarters campus remains conspicuously quiet nearly a year after receiving zoning approval from the city.

While new developments continue to sprout up throughout Scottsdale, one of the city's most high-profile projects stands out as a stark exception.

Despite the lack of construction activity, a flurry of political and legal maneuvering has surrounded the site since Nov. 19, 2024, when Scottsdale City Council approved Axon’s plans in a 5-2 vote for a $1.3 billion headquarters campus complete with 1,895 residential units, a 435-key hotel and up to seven restaurants, among other features.

Flash forward nearly a year later, and most of the action is in courtrooms and city chambers, rather than at the headquarters site.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.