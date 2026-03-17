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Michelin-starred chef Akira Back eyes Valley for restaurant after pop-up success

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Michelin-starred chef Akira Back is eyeing the Valley as a potential location for a restaurant after recently hosting a pop-up dining collaboration with Gila River Resorts & Casinos.

Back, a globally recognized chef renowned for his innovative approach to Japanese-Korean fusion cuisine, is drawn to the Valley’s growing culinary scene, he told the Business Journal.

“There’s many good restaurants, many good chefs, and it's becoming more popular because everybody wants to come out here,” he said. “It’s a great place to be. I hope one day I can say I’m part of the Arizona scene. I’m working on it.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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