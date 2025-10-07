Mesa's Cannon Beach adds new hotel, restaurants as developer reflects on success

As Cole Cannon set out to bring Revel Surf and Cannon Beach to life five years ago, he expected his project would resonate with the East Valley community, but he didn't know to what extent.

Nearly eight months after the project's official grand opening and with a slew of new tenants in the fold at Cannon Beach, the outpouring of positive feedback has surpassed Cannon’s expectations.

“I didn’t realize how personal the connection people have with waves,” Cannon said. “There’s this guy [who] comes every week, and he bodyboards — he just loves it. And he just said,’ You changed my life,’ And that's just one story of a million.”

Although parts of Cannon Beach’s retail and commercial components are still coming together, 85% of the Mesa mixed-use’s 500,000 square feet are already leased up.

