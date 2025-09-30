Massive indoor pickleball facility to break ground in Scottsdale, aiming to be world's largest

Arizona has fostered the growth of pickleball as a business and a sport. What's being described as the largest indoor facility in the world will break ground in Scottsdale in the coming months.

“We have the opportunity to cement Scottsdale and Phoenix as the pickleball capital of the world,” Brett Warner, co-founder and chief operating officer of Pure Pickleball and Padel, said.

Scottsdale-based capital investor CaliberCos Inc. (Nasdaq: CWD), the financier and developer of the project in partnership with Pure, submitted construction documents to the Salt River Pima–Maricopa Indian Community on Sept. 12. CEO Chris Loeffler said he expects the review period to be three to six months, after which they will begin the projected 15-month construction process.

