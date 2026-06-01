Major Valley landowner slashes data center plans in Pinal County amid public outcry

A major Valley landowner is significantly scaling back plans for a massive data center hub in Pinal County amid what a project representative described as a "tremendous amount of misinformation" about the project, marking the latest hurdle for the industry in Arizona.

Vermaland LLC’s La Osa Energy Center was initially supposed to include up to 59 data center buildings along with two gas-fired power plants across more than 3,300 acres of vacant desert, making it the largest in the state. That plan was approved by the county’s planning and zoning commission during an April meeting.

But a wave of last-minute opposition letters pushing concerns about the impact of the project has led to a major reduction.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.