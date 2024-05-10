Magna Steyr, an Austrian automobile manufacturer, ramps up hiring for Mesa facility

Magna Steyr, an automotive contract manufacturer, is hiring for key positions in the Phoenix metro as it looks to "start a new manufacturing facility" in the Valley.

The Austrian manufacturer has set up a landing page on its website to recruit key roles for its forthcoming operations in Mesa. Magna Steyr currently has 19 open positions there, including for a facilities manager and human resource manager. The company is also hiring for several roles in the operations side of the business.

"Our Phoenix division located in the greater Phoenix area Mesa, Arizona, is looking for talented people to join our new team," Magna Steyr states in bolded letters atop the recruiting page. The company adds that an "appropriate building has been selected and will start operations later this year."

It's unclear exactly what the company will be working on in Mesa, though its website suggests potential applicants could "directly impact the world of mobility and help advance our industry while receiving a competitive salary and good benefits" at the Mesa facility.

