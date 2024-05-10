Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Magna Steyr, an Austrian automobile manufacturer, ramps up hiring for Mesa facility

Fisker.jpg
Fisker Image
It's unclear what Magna Steyr will work on in the Valley, but it has previously worked with Fisker to build its Ocean SUV electric vehicles at a Magna Steyr manufacturing plant in Austria.
Fisker.jpg
Posted at 9:04 AM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 12:04:15-04

Magna Steyr, an automotive contract manufacturer, is hiring for key positions in the Phoenix metro as it looks to "start a new manufacturing facility" in the Valley.

The Austrian manufacturer has set up a landing page on its website to recruit key roles for its forthcoming operations in Mesa. Magna Steyr currently has 19 open positions there, including for a facilities manager and human resource manager. The company is also hiring for several roles in the operations side of the business.

"Our Phoenix division located in the greater Phoenix area Mesa, Arizona, is looking for talented people to join our new team," Magna Steyr states in bolded letters atop the recruiting page. The company adds that an "appropriate building has been selected and will start operations later this year."

It's unclear exactly what the company will be working on in Mesa, though its website suggests potential applicants could "directly impact the world of mobility and help advance our industry while receiving a competitive salary and good benefits" at the Mesa facility.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15 Arizona:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo