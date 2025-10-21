Made in Arizona: Valley Granola company had 189% growth in a year, now sold in AJ's

A Phoenix-based company serving up all-natural granola bars has put its products on shelves of 11 AJ’s Fine Foods stores.

The Best Bar, which went into AJ’s in September, was founded by Shannon Andersen Ortiz in 2020. The company has since grown exponentially.

Nestled in a 2,000-square-foot building adjacent to Grand Canyon University (GCU), the company started out as Shannon’s Kitchen in Andersen Ortiz’s home. In its first two years, the company generated roughly $8,000 and $16,000 in revenues, respectively. In year three, the company made $89,000. In 2024, the company made $342,000 in revenues — selling roughly 20,000 bars per month.

