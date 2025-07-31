Made in Arizona: Middle school pals expand million-dollar lemonade brand

Phoenix-based AZ Lemonade Stand is concocting a sweet recipe for success.

The 5-year-old beverage brand is expanding its reach beyond Arizona to other Western states, including Nevada, New Mexico, California, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Utah and Montana.

A year ago, AZ Lemonade Stand reported 1.38 million jars sold and $2.3 million in revenue. Today, the brand has doubled its production through an expanded operation to reach two million jars. In a previous interview with the Business Journal, the company had a sales goal of $5 million for 2025. The 30-employee company has sold more than $2.5 million so far this year, already surpassing last year's sales.

Kyle Hollenbeck co-founded the company with chef Tom D’Ambrosio in 2020. The lifelong friends, who met at Shea Middle School in Phoenix, also partner in Aioli Gourmet Burgers, where they started serving the homemade lemonade that launched the brand.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.